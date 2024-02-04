Missing Teenagers in New Zealand's Akatarawa Forest Park Found Safe

In a dramatic turn of events, two teenagers reported missing in New Zealand's Akatarawa Forest Park were discovered safe and sound by hunters, after failing to return home from a walk. The teens, identified as Oscar and Cavell, had embarked on a trek around the Karapoti track with their two dogs at approximately 5:30 pm, with an expected return time of 9pm. However, as the hours ticked by, their absence prompted an urgent search and rescue operation to commence by 4:30 am.

An All-Hands-On-Deck Search Operation

With the teenagers' whereabouts unknown, the Wellington District Police Search & Rescue Squad, land search and rescue teams, and dog teams sprung into action. The public was asked to steer clear from the area and provide any relevant information to aid the search operation. The police urged anyone with potential leads to step forward, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

A Happy Ending to a Worrisome Night

After an anxious night, the missing teenagers were found unharmed by hunters post 8 am. The teams' relief was palpable as they returned with the pair and their dogs, marking a successful culmination to the intense search operation.

Lessons in Safety

Following the incident, Detective David Nichols, the Incident Controller for the Wellington District Police Search & Rescue Squad, took the opportunity to underline the significance of safety measures while venturing into the bush. He advised individuals to inform someone about their destination, expected return time, and carry a Personal Locator Beacon when leaving areas with cell phone coverage. The incident served as a stark reminder of the potential perils of nature and the importance of preparedness.

Expressing gratitude, the police acknowledged the hunters, Land Search and Rescue teams, and the public for their invaluable contribution to the search operation. Their concerted efforts and the public's concern played a pivotal role in the positive outcome of this incident.