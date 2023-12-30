en English
New Zealand

Missing Teenager on Norwegian Spirit Cruise Ship Found Safe in Dunedin

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 am EST
In a thrilling turn of events, a 15-year-old girl reported missing from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship in Dunedin was recently discovered safe and sound. The teenager, known as Cameron, found herself separated from her parents during an excursion into the city. In what could have been a dire situation, the young lady was without a New Zealand sim card, making communication difficult despite having a cellphone.

The Search Begins

The urgency of locating Cameron was heightened with the impending departure of the cruise ship from Port Chalmers at 4 pm. Cameron, described as a short brown-haired girl, approximately 5.5 inches tall, became the center of a city-wide search. Clad in black leggings, a black crop top, and a dark red hoodie tied around her waist, her image was circulated with hopes of a swift reunion with her parents.

A Community Comes Together

The Dunedin community rose to the challenge, and their concerted efforts paid off. Thanks to a vigilant citizen who had seen the initial police post on Facebook, the separated girl was found around 2 pm. The police were swift to extend their gratitude to the community for amplifying the post and contributing to the successful search.

A Relief-filled Reunion

With the clock ticking closer to the ship’s departure time, the police announced they were in the process of reuniting the found teenager with her relieved parents. The incident, which could have taken a distressing turn, concluded with a sigh of relief. The saga serves as a poignant reminder of the power of community collaboration and the importance of vigilant safety measures during travel.

New Zealand Safety Travel & Tourism
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

