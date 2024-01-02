en English
New Zealand

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Missing Man’s Terrier Found: New Leads in the Search for Jordan van Deursen?

Since October 29, a cloud of uncertainty has been hanging over Waihi as 29-year-old resident Jordan van Deursen and his terrier, Bagho, mysteriously disappeared during a trip to the Wentworth Valley region near Whangamatā. The only trace of their journey was Van Deursen’s vehicle, found abandoned near the Wentworth Valley campground, the following day. However, a recent glimmer of hope surfaced when Bagho was discovered near Wires Rd, southwest of Whangamatā.

Bagho’s Discovery: A New Lead?

In a turn of events, a family friend reported finding Bagho in a region far from where the duo was last known to be. The condition of Bagho’s paws led to speculation that the terrier may have traveled a significant distance from the Wentworth Valley, pointing to possible new leads in the search for Van Deursen.

The Missing Link: Maratoto Valley and Old Wires Track

The area where Van Deursen and Bagho went missing is connected by the Maratoto Valley track and the Old Wires track to Hikutaia – a walking journey of approximately six-and-a-half hours. The discovery of Bagho near Wires Rd could suggest that the pair may have ventured along these tracks.

A Call for Public Assistance

With these new developments, authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information if they saw Bagho on either the Maratoto Valley track or the Old Wires track since October 29. Any information could be vital in piecing together the circumstances surrounding Van Deursen’s disappearance.

As the community holds its breath, the police have been approached for comments on this latest development. As the investigation continues, the hope remains that these new leads will bring closure to this haunting case.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

