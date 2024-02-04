Mike Butterick Advocates for Rural Communities in Maiden Parliamentary Speech

The halls of New Zealand's Parliament reverberated with a fresh voice championing the rural communities of the nation. Wairarapa MP, Mike Butterick, in his inaugural address, underscored the indispensable role of provincial areas in the country's socio-economic matrix. Coming from a sheep and beef farming background, Butterick's commitment to areas like Wairarapa, Tararua District, and Central Hawke's Bay, which constitute his electorate, resonated throughout his speech.

An Ode to the Rural Heartland

Butterick's narrative wove through the unique characteristics of these rural areas. He spotlighted events like the Norsewood Viking Festival and family-owned ventures like Pukaha Mt Bruce, painting a vivid picture of the cultural fabric of these provincial zones. He emphasized how these distinctive elements make rural communities not just the backbone, but also the lifeblood of New Zealand.

Understanding the Rural Challenges

Addressing the hurdles faced by these communities, Butterick laid bare issues such as the stigma attached to farming professions and the legislative exhaustion dampening farmers' spirits. He urged those seated in the House to acknowledge and comprehend these challenges. Butterick asserted that rural residents, by virtue of their intimate connection with the land, are inherent environmentalists. He criticized those who overlook these contributions, calling for a broader understanding of the environmental stewardship displayed by the farming community.

Debunking the Rural-Urban Divide

Focusing on the symbiotic relationship between rural and urban professions within the agricultural sector, Butterick debunked the notion of a rural-urban divide. He stressed on the interconnectedness of these entities and their collective economic contributions, reinforcing the idea of a unified New Zealand. He concluded his speech with a heartfelt message to the farming community, encouraging them to take pride in their significant roles in the country's food and fibre sectors. These sectors, Butterick reminded the House, represent a staggering 82 percent of New Zealand's export income.