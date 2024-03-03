Michaella Luxon Champions Māori Knowledge in Tarapuruhi Bushy Park's Educational Drive for 2024

Tarapuruhi Bushy Park's new education coordinator, Michaella Luxon, is set to infuse mātauranga Māori into the sanctuary's educational programs, with a focus on engaging the community in freshwater and climate action initiatives. Announced as a key year for the sanctuary, 2024 marks a pivotal moment for Luxon, who brings over a decade of educational experience to her role. Her ambition is to foster a deeper connection between the community and the environment, emphasizing the critical roles forests and wetlands play in climate change mitigation.

Engaging Community and Schools

Luxon's strategy involves comprehensive community engagement, from school trips to educational outreach, aiming to inspire a regional ecological revolution. "We want the public to find the love and drive to care for our natural world," Luxon stated, highlighting the sanctuary's commitment to teaching about native plants and animals. The initiative is supported by substantial funding from the Whanganui District Council and Horizons Regional Council, underscoring the importance of local government support in conservation efforts.

Building on Cultural Heritage

The integration of mātauranga Māori into the sanctuary's narrative is a critical aspect of Luxon's approach. By celebrating conservation and cultural heritage together, Tarapuruhi Bushy Park aims to become a beacon of sustainable predator management and environmental education. Luxon envisions the sanctuary as a place where conservation is not just about preserving nature but also about learning from and with it, in line with Māori principles and values.

Volunteerism and Future Goals

Volunteers play a significant role at Tarapuruhi Bushy Park, contributing between 500 and 600 hours per month to various tasks, from education to seed collection and wildlife monitoring. Luxon is keen on establishing long-term relationships with environmental groups in schools, offering students a hands-on role in conservation. "Our tamariki are our future," she emphasizes, pointing to the unique learning environment the sanctuary offers. With plans for more school programs and volunteer opportunities, Luxon's tenure at Tarapuruhi Bushy Park promises to be a transformative period for the sanctuary and its surrounding community.