Marlborough Sounds Campsite Expansion Plan Faces Neighbour’s Opposition

In a contentious scenario unfolding in Marlborough Sounds, a campsite owner’s plan to add six new yurts to their property has faced opposition from a neighbouring resident. The campsite, nestled next to the Queen Charlotte Track, has been a place of outdoor merriment and adventure for 17 years. With the recent change of ownership, the site received consent to increase its capacity from 10 to 20 campers concurrently, a move that has stoked concerns about noise and sanitary issues.

The Concerns of the Neighbour

The neighbour, who had purchased their Endeavour Inlet property with visions of a serene retirement, voiced their objections. They were particularly worried about the additional noise that the expansion could bring, visual impact, and the potential misuse of the orchard area as a makeshift restroom by campers due to the distance to the toilets. Their list of grievances also extended to dogs barking, music, children screaming, littering, and perceived disrespect from the campers.

The Campsite Expansion Plans

However, the expansion plans of the campsite are not limited to adding six new yurts. The blueprint also includes the erection of a new kitchen, an ablution block, and a wastewater system. Despite one of the yurt bases breaching district plan regulations, the independent hearing commissioner, Martin Williams, regarded it as a genuine error.

Resolution of the Dispute

Williams, while acknowledging the neighbour’s concerns, clarified that such civil disputes were not within the ambit of his role. He asserted that the issues brought forth fell outside the purview of the Resource Management Act. In his view, the proposed changes to the campsite would likely mitigate adverse effects by centralizing camping activity and upgrading facilities. Consequently, the application was greenlit, albeit with conditions set in place to minimize environmental impact.