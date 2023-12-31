Marlborough Lines Fuels Sustainability with Hyper-Chargers and Renewable Energy

In a stride towards a sustainable future, Marlborough Lines, based in Blenheim, New Zealand, has reported an encouraging uptake of its newly launched electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station, which hosts New Zealand’s largest array of hyper-chargers, has become a hub for EV owners since its inauguration in early November.

Hyper-Charging Into the Future

Equipped with six 300-kilowatt hyper-chargers, the station has been bustling with activity, with most of its nine connections typically occupied. These hyper-chargers possess the capacity to charge six vehicles simultaneously and operate via the ChargeNet app. In addition, three separate 150kW Tesla chargers cater to individual vehicles.

Marlborough Lines’ Commitment to Renewable Energy

Marlborough Lines isn’t just limited to facilitating electric transportation. The company is also making strides in renewable energy, evident in its investment in the Taylor Pass solar farm. This solar farm is powered by 1302 solar panels, capable of energizing 175 homes. With about 200 EVs registered in the region, the local electric vehicle community is flourishing. The company is keeping a close watch on the impact on the electrical network.

Further Plans for Green Energy

In its bid to fuel the region’s future, Marlborough Lines is planning to sell Yealands Wine Group to fund Energy Marlborough, their subsidiary. The target is ambitious—50 megawatts of renewable energy production by 2030. Concurrently, Hikotron is preparing to introduce four 22kW chargers in Blenheim’s Wynen Street car park. These chargers will be paywave activated, a likely first in New Zealand. Notably, there are already five public EV charging stations in the region.

Despite the increased activity in the EV sector, Marlborough Lines’ annual report suggests that these surges have not dramatically influenced the network’s load. It appears that the company’s efforts towards a greener future are paying off without significantly impacting their infrastructure.