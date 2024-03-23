Marist College Sets High Bar at 2024 ASB Polyfest Opening in South Auckland

The 2024 ASB Polyfest in South Auckland commenced with a vibrant start as Marist College took to the stage, captivating audiences with their impressive performance. This annual event, celebrated at Manukau Sports Bowl, saw participation from 19 Auckland secondary schools, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of the region. Marist College, leading the opening act, showcased their dedication and hard work through a performance that not only set the tone for the event but also emphasized the importance of cultural celebration among today's youth.

Preparations and Performance

Under the guidance of proud teachers and with support from parents, Marist College students, including standout performers Lasita Maletino and Addison Brbich, tackled the challenge of opening the event. Despite the nerves, the performers believed their hard work paid off, delivering a performance that was both confident and culturally enriching. The dedication of the students and staff, coupled with the unique fitted uniforms handcrafted by family members, added a personal touch to their showcase, further highlighting the community spirit of Polyfest.

The Significance of Polyfest

An event like the ASB Polyfest serves as a crucial platform for young individuals, especially those of Pasefika descent, to connect with their roots and celebrate their heritage. Anna Senio, one of Marist College's teachers, emphasized the event's role in offering a piece of the islands in Auckland, underlining its educational and cultural significance. With the continuation of Samoan performances and the anticipation of the overall winners' announcement, the event promises to keep the spirit of cultural celebration alive among Auckland's youth.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 ASB Polyfest progresses, the focus shifts to the remaining performances, with schools judged across numerous categories. The event not only highlights the talents of young performers but also fosters a sense of pride and identity within the diverse communities of Auckland. As Marist College sets a high standard with their opening act, the bar is raised for the upcoming performances, promising an event filled with cultural richness and educational value.