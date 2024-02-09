Mario Lanza Valentines Fantasy: A Magical Theatrical Tribute

A Valentine's Day spectacle is set to enchant Rotorua as 'Mario Lanza Valentines Fantasy' takes center stage at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. This theatrical production, crafted by Siliga Sani Muliaumaseali'i, weaves a captivating tale of an imagined concert by American singing sensation Mario Lanza and New Zealand's own Ana Hato, following an unexpected landing of Lanza's plane in Rotorua.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Affair

The opening season of this mesmerizing show is slated for the most romantic day of the year. Siliga Sani Muliaumaseali'i, a prominent figure in Wellington's music scene and acclaimed solo artist, will step into the shoes of the iconic Mario Lanza. The talented Maisey Rika will make her much-anticipated theatre debut as Ana Hato.

An Expanded October Production

Advertisment

Following the Valentine's Day premiere, an expanded version of 'Mario Lanza Valentines Fantasy' is scheduled for October. This grander production will unfold at Rotorua Airport, featuring the renowned Jackie Clarke as Mavis Rivers.

A Labor of Love

For Siliga Sani Muliaumaseali'i, 'Mario Lanza Valentines Fantasy' represents more than just a theatrical production. It's a tribute to the timeless music of Mario Lanza and Ana Hato, a celebration of their enduring legacies, and a testament to the power of imagination.