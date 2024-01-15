Maraetotara Falls: Increased Visitation Leads to Parking Overcrowd and Safety Concerns

Known for its crystal-clear waters and lush greenery, Maraetotara Falls, a popular swimming destination near Hastings, has seen a surge in visitation. The closure of other major waterfalls in Hawke's Bay, a consequence of the recent Cyclone Gabrielle, has driven more locals and tourists towards this natural haven. However, the attraction's popularity, especially in the sweltering temperatures above 30C last weekend, has given rise to an unanticipated issue - overcrowded parking conditions.

Unprecedented Crowding and Parking Chaos

Photos taken last Sunday tell the tale of an overwhelming influx of visitors. Vehicles were not only packed into the designated car park but also lined up along Maraetotara Road, extending well beyond the allotted area. A narrow road reserve and cost constraints have been cited as reasons for the Hastings District Council's decision not to expand the current parking facilities. This decision, while financially prudent, has sparked a discussion on visitor safety and the impact on the overall experience at the falls.

Safety Concerns Amid Increased Visitation

The council has highlighted the potential risk to pedestrians from cars parked on broken yellow lines on the opposite side of the road. The crowded conditions, coupled with the unchanged speed limit on Maraetotara Rd, have raised valid safety concerns. However, despite the growing apprehension, the council has confirmed that there are no immediate plans to adjust the speed limit.

Public Reaction: A Mixed Bag

A Facebook post depicting the crowded conditions at Maraetotara Falls elicited mixed reactions from the public. While some expressed frustration over the parking difficulties, others mourned the loss of the waterfall's previously 'hidden gem' status. However, amidst the critique, it's clear that the allure of Maraetotara Falls remains undiminished. As the council grapples with the challenges of managing the surge in visitors, one can only hope that a balance can be struck to preserve both the safety and the charm of this natural spectacle.