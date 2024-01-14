en English
Mental Health Crisis

Mana Strengthens Its Support for High-Risk Youth with New Specialist Appointments

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
In a significant move towards enriching the lives of high-risk youth, Mana, a pioneering social enterprise, has welcomed two new specialists to its team. Dr. Gus Elkington, a clinical psychologist, and Conrad Peihopa, a former military law enforcement officer, will work together to provide comprehensive support to the rangatahi (youth) under Mana’s care.

Dr. Gus Elkington: A Beacon of Hope

Dr. Elkington brings to Mana a wealth of experience in trauma-focused therapy, especially within Māori communities. His illustrious career includes supporting inmates at the Spring Hill Corrections Facility and mentoring Te Rau Puawai scholarship recipients. Dr. Elkington’s groundbreaking research in suicide reduction among the Māori population further underscores his commitment to mental health and community welfare.

Conrad Peihopa: Guiding Light Towards a Better Future

Peihopa, an expert with a military law enforcement background, steps into the role of regional manager for Tāmaki Makaurau. His principal aim is to serve the community by guiding rangatahi towards a brighter future. His unique skill set and experiences position him to provide invaluable guidance to the youth in Mana’s care.

Mana: Expanding Horizons

In addition to these key appointments, Mana has also introduced Mana Wahine, a specialized program for the care of wāhine (women) in regions such as Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty. This program is a testament to Mana’s commitment to providing individualized care plans that consider each youth’s background, culture, and mental and physical health.

Mental Health Crisis New Zealand Society
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

