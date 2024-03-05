Māori Designers and Artists Combat Sophisticated Scams Exploiting Toitū te Tiriti Movement

In a concerning development, Māori designers and artists rallying behind the Toitū te Tiriti movement have fallen victim to sophisticated online scams. Aroha Tamihana, owner of Maimoa Creative, discovered her free Toitū te Tiriti design template being exploited for profit, leading to the swift takedown of the fraudulent website. Hohepa 'The Hori' Thompson and other artists have also faced similar issues, sparking a broader discussion on protecting Māori intellectual property (IP) in the digital age.

Escalating Online Threats

With the rise of digital platforms, the proliferation of scams targeting Māori cultural designs has intensified. Aroha Tamihana's experience highlights the evolving sophistication of these scams, which no longer rely on easily spotted errors but instead create polished, convincing websites. The exploited Toitū te Tiriti template, intended to honor the Treaty of Waitangi and support Māori activism, was instead used to deceive supporters. Despite the website's takedown, the incident underscores the ongoing vulnerability of indigenous designs to online appropriation.

Community Response and Resilience

The Māori community's reaction to these scams has been swift and decisive. Artists like Hohepa 'The Hori' Thompson have publicly condemned the scammers' actions, calling for a direct confrontation to defend their work and the kaupapa behind it. Meanwhile, legal professionals and intellectual property experts, such as Lynell Tuffery Huria, emphasize the increasing need for legal and systemic protections for Māori IP in the face of such challenges. Despite the difficulties posed by current legal frameworks, the community remains committed to safeguarding its cultural heritage.

Looking Towards Solutions

As scams targeting Māori designs become more prevalent, the quest for effective protective measures continues. The landmark WAI 262 claim is highlighted as a potential pathway to stronger governmental action on IP rights for Māori. However, the complexity of these issues and the slow pace of legislative change underscore the importance of community vigilance and education. Artists and IP professionals alike stress the need for greater awareness and immediate action to combat online exploitation, including leveraging social media takedown processes and considering legal recourse when necessary.

This wave of online scams exploiting the Toitū te Tiriti movement and Māori cultural designs prompts a critical reflection on the intersection of indigenous rights, digital technology, and the protections afforded to cultural IP. As artists and designers rally to defend their work and heritage, the broader implications for indigenous communities worldwide become increasingly apparent. The fight against such exploitation not only highlights the resilience and solidarity within the Māori community but also calls for a global reassessment of how indigenous cultures are protected and respected in the digital era.