Lodestone Energy Boosts Solar Farm Portfolio with Three New Sites

Lodestone Energy, a prominent solar generation company in New Zealand, is further strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector with the development of three new agrivoltaic sites in Canterbury and South Canterbury. The sites, namely Clandeboye, Mount Somers, and Dunsandel, form part of a strategic move to diversify supply locations to the South Island and cater to the energy needs of customers across the country.

Agrivoltaic Approach for Optimal Land Use

Among the three, the Dunsandel solar farm stands out, expected to generate an impressive 80 GWh per year. The farm, which recently received consent approval from Selwyn Council, will be situated on a 100-hectare block leased by Lodestone. What sets it apart is its agrivoltaic approach — a symbiotic system that combines agriculture and photovoltaics, allowing for dual land use. This innovative model is designed to optimize land use and contribute significant value on a national scale.

Timeline and Financial Backing

The three new farms carry an estimated construction timeline spanning between 2024 and 2026. These projects, developed in collaboration with HES Aotearoa, have been partially financed through a hefty $250 million debt facility from ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited. This financial backing is indicative of the growing confidence and investment in renewable energy projects.

Future Expansion and Commitment

Adding to its solar farm portfolio, Lodestone's ongoing projects include the Kaitaia site, which began generating electricity in late 2023, and the soon-to-be-constructed farms from phase 1 in Whitianga and Dargaville in 2024. Moreover, the company has already secured a lucrative deal to supply energy to The Warehouse Group's 260 stores. Looking forward, Lodestone is planning a larger phase 2 expansion, with more sites slated to be announced in 2024. Gary Holden, Managing Director of Lodestone Energy, expressed a firm commitment to integrating with local communities and seeking out customers that align with the company's vision for a fully renewable electricity market.