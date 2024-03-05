Local Artists Helen Keith and Julie Duncan Showcase 'It's What We Do' at Croydon Aviation and Heritage Museum

In a captivating display of creativity and passion, local artists Helen Keith and Julie Duncan have come together to present their latest exhibition, 'It's What We Do,' at the Croydon Aviation and Heritage Museum. Drawing from their individual strengths and artistic journeys, this exhibition not only serves as a platform for the duo to exhibit their works but also encapsulates the essence of their artistic identities.

Collaborative Creativity Unveiled

Helen Keith, known for her intricate art pieces, alongside Julie Duncan, a respected art tutor in Gore, have merged their talents to bring 'It's What We Do' to life. The exhibition's name itself is a reflection of their dedication and natural inclination towards their craft. Duncan's daily engagement with painting, especially her focus on floral subjects, complements Keith's penchant for landscapes, creating a diverse range of works that appeal to different artistic tastes. Their mutual support for local exhibitions has led them to pursue this second showcase at the museum, demonstrating their commitment to sharing their art with the community.

Inspiration and Aspiration

The choice of the Croydon Aviation and Heritage Museum as the venue for their exhibition is a testament to the artists' desire to integrate their work within the fabric of the local cultural scene. Keith and Duncan's decision to sell their artworks offers visitors not only a chance to appreciate art but also to own a piece of it. Their collaborative spirit is evident in their shared enthusiasm for attending and supporting other exhibitions, drawing inspiration and encouraging a culture of artistic appreciation within the district.

A Community's Embrace

The reception to 'It's What We Do' highlights the community's growing interest in local art and the importance of venues like the Croydon Aviation and Heritage Museum in fostering such talents. Keith and Duncan's work serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists and underscores the significant role art plays in enhancing community life. Their exhibition, therefore, is not just a display of their yearly achievements but a celebration of art's power to connect individuals and evoke shared emotions and experiences.