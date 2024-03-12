Legal Battle: Survivor Fights Against Paying Abuser's Court Costs

The High Court at Auckland delved into a pivotal case on Tuesday, spotlighting the financial burdens faced by survivors of domestic violence when seeking legal protection. At the heart of the matter is a woman who, after failing to secure a protection order against her former partner, was saddled with a hefty $13,000 in court costs, sparking a broader conversation on the intersection of justice and financial penalties for abuse survivors.

Legal Battle Over Court Costs

Ben Keith, representing the survivor pro-bono, argued that imposing court costs on survivors not only echoes the control wielded by abusers but also deters others from pursuing protection due to financial fears. This case, stemming from a 2021 Family Court decision and subsequent appeal in 2022, underscores the dilemma faced by survivors: the struggle to prove not only past abuse but also the ongoing risk to their safety, as required for a protection order. The appeal against the $13,000 costs awarded in the High Court is now under review, with Justice Sarah Katz presiding over the proceedings.

Arguments and Opposition

While Keith champions the cause of the survivor, arguing against the perpetuation of abuse through financial means, Simon Jeffersen KC, representing the respondent, counters that costs are a standard risk in legal appeals and necessary to discourage frivolous claims. The debate hinges on whether imposing costs in such sensitive cases serves justice or merely extends the cycle of abuse. Jeffersen struggles with the notion that costs awards could have a chilling effect on survivors seeking legal recourse.

Implications of the Decision

The High Court's pending decision is eagerly awaited, not just for its immediate impact on the parties involved, but for its potential to reshape how costs are awarded in cases of domestic violence. If the court sides with the survivor, it could set a precedent that alleviates one of the barriers to seeking protection, thereby encouraging more survivors to come forward. The case raises critical questions about the role of financial penalties in justice and whether such measures serve or hinder the pursuit of safety and accountability.