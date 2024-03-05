Katikati Embarks on Resource Recovery Trial and Community Initiatives

Katikati, a community in the Western Bay of Plenty, is witnessing a surge in local initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability, community well-being, and environmental conservation. Among the notable developments are the launch of an innovative resource recovery trial and various community-driven projects, each designed to foster resilience, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.

Resource Recovery and Inclusion

The Katikati Resource Recovery Centre trial, set to run until August 2024, marks a significant step towards sustainable waste management. This initiative, a collaboration between the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the Chrome Collective Charitable Trust, aims to divert a wide range of items from landfill. By accepting furniture, appliances, and e-waste, among others, the trial not only promotes recycling but also offers training and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, thereby integrating them into the community. Ilze Kruis, the council's resource recovery and waste team leader, highlights the dual benefits of the project, emphasizing its role in both resource diversion and social inclusion.

Empowering Community Through Education

Parallel to the resource recovery trial, Katikati has witnessed the successful launch of the Edible Backyard Safari. Despite challenging weather conditions, around 31 attendees embarked on a journey through five locations, gaining insights into food resilience. From sowing seeds at the Grow On shed to exploring community fruit tree walkways and learning about Hugelkultur gardens, the event underscored the importance of knowledge-sharing and community engagement in fostering sustainability. The initiative not only educated participants on sustainable practices but also inspired them to implement these in their own backyards.

Supporting Local Initiatives

The community's commitment to enhancing well-being and environmental conservation extends beyond the aforementioned projects. Local students have achieved remarkable academic success, the Abbeyfield Garden Party raised significant funds for elderly housing, and the Aongatete Forest Project has revitalized local biodiversity. Furthermore, the region is actively engaging residents in the development of new dog exercise areas and is seeking public input on the draft regional land transport plan, which aims to address congestion, public transport, and climate resilience. These initiatives collectively exemplify Katikati's proactive approach to building a more sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant community.