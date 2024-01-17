Kāpiti Coast Residents Protest Over Disruptive Waikanae Bridge Detour

The tranquility of the Kāpiti Coast in New Zealand is currently disrupted by a palpable sense of frustration among its residents. The cause of this unease is an extensive road detour, necessitated by construction work on the Waikanae Bridge. The bridge is being outfitted with a clip-on bike and pedestrian pathway by the Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi. The detour, directing southbound traffic through urban streets to the Kāpiti Expressway and then back into Paraparaumu, initiated on Tuesday, has already resulted in substantial traffic congestion.

Advertisment

The Detour and Its Impact

The detour's impact is not subtle; it is evident in the form of backups noted on the expressway's off ramp. The traffic alterations, expected to persist until at least May, have sparked plans for a protest by some residents on Friday. The local authority, represented by Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, had earlier voiced concerns to Waka Kotahi about the detour's potential impact, estimating delays of 15 to 30 minutes for local commuters. The disruption is also projected to have a negative effect on local businesses, with some residents claiming they will avoid shopping in Waikanae due to the inconvenience.

Responses from Authorities and Stakeholders

Advertisment

In response to the rising discontent, Waka Kotahi is attempting to alleviate traffic issues by adjusting traffic light timings. So far, the agency has not found the need to change the detour plan, despite the growing concerns. Waikanae Ward Councilor Jocelyn Prvanov and Otaki MP Tim Costley have raised concerns over the detour's impact on local businesses. In light of these concerns, Waka Kotahi has been engaging in discussions to promote the idea that Waikanae is still open for business, despite the ongoing construction and detour.

A Call for Expedited Action

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has also entered the fray, seeking advice on expediting the project to lessen its impact on the community. This situation underscores the delicate balance between infrastructure development and maintaining the daily rhythm of a community's life, a balance that is being tested in the serene settings of the Kāpiti Coast.