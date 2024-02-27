Joyce Wessel: Te Puke's Guardian Angel - Legacy of a Lifelong Volunteer and Philanthropist

The community of Te Puke and Hato Hone St John Te Puke area committee are in mourning following the passing of Joyce Wessel, a revered volunteer, philanthropist, and former ambulance officer, at the age of 98. Wessel, who had dedicated decades to the St John Ambulance service in Te Puke, is remembered for her selfless contributions and significant philanthropic efforts, including a notable $250,000 donation towards the construction of the new Te Puke St John Ambulance station.

Decades of Dedicated Service

Originally from Holland, Joyce Wessel moved to Te Puke with her husband and quickly became an integral part of the St John Ambulance Brigade family in the 1980s. Without children of their own, the couple immersed themselves in community service. Joyce's role as a savvy treasurer and her annual efforts in fundraising activities helped raise vital funds for the local ambulance service, ensuring community members were financially covered during emergencies. Her dedication extended beyond her retirement, showcasing a lifelong commitment to serving her community.

Philanthropy in Action

In 2013, Joyce made a monumental contribution to the Te Puke community by donating $250,000 towards the establishment of a new St John Ambulance station. This donation, coupled with a $500,000 contribution from TECT, covered a significant portion of the funds required for the construction. Joyce's philanthropy didn't stop there; she also donated the first ambulance to the new station and contributed additional funds earmarked for future ambulance purchases. Despite her substantial contributions, Joyce preferred to remain anonymous, highlighting her humble nature and genuine desire to support her community without seeking recognition.

A Legacy of Selflessness

Joyce Wessel's impact on the Te Puke community and the local St John staff and volunteers cannot be overstated. Her preference for anonymity in her philanthropic endeavors emphasized her humble nature and dedication to service. As news of her passing and her significant contributions come to light, Joyce is celebrated not only for her financial generosity but also for her profound commitment to the well-being of her community. Her legacy is a testament to the power of selfless service and the lasting impact one individual can have on a community.

Joyce Wessel's life and legacy serve as a poignant reminder of the impact of volunteerism and philanthropy on community health and welfare. Her contributions will continue to benefit the Te Puke community for years to come, ensuring her memory and spirit of service live on.