Jehovah's Witness Church Appeals Against Abuse in Care Ruling

In a significant legal battle, the Jehovah's Witnesses church challenged a High Court decision that dismissed their bid to be excluded from New Zealand's Abuse in Care inquiry. The Court of Appeal in Wellington reserved its decision after hearing arguments that questioned the inquiry's extended scope and the church's accountability.

Legal Battle Lines Drawn

Representing the church, lawyer Sarah Jerebine argued that the Royal Commission's decision to include trust-based relationships between authority figures and children, beyond institutional care, was beyond its original mandate and powers. The church sought a public declaration of this perceived illegality. On the other hand, Andrew Butler KC, representing the government and the Commission, defended the scope's extension as beneficial for victims and aligned with the inquiry's evolving nature. The debate also touched on accusations of the government's improper motive in amending the inquiry's scope, specifically to target the Jehovah's Witnesses, a claim firmly rebutted by Butler.

The High Court's Stand

The appeal follows a 2023 High Court ruling that refused the church's request to be exempt from the inquiry, emphasizing that the Jehovah's Witnesses could not avoid scrutiny over allegations of abuse. Justice Ellis, in her ruling, highlighted the church's obligation to face investigation, dismissing the argument that it was exempt due to not running child or vulnerable people care institutions directly. This decision underscored the judiciary's stance on ensuring thorough scrutiny in matters of public interest and victim justice.

Voices from the Gallery

The public gallery, filled with church members and abuse survivors, reflected the deep divisions and the high stakes involved. Former elder and advocate Shayne Mechen expressed his hope for the appeal's dismissal, criticizing the church's alleged indifference towards abuse survivors. Another survivor, Steve Winyard, shared personal insights into the church's treatment of dissenters and underscored the importance of the inquiry in addressing such grievances internationally. The court's pending decision remains a focal point for many, symbolizing a broader struggle for accountability and redress in cases of abuse within faith-based institutions.