InterContinental Auckland Opens, Marking Milestone in Waterfront Transformation

Auckland's waterfront, once the face of industrialization, has transformed into a vibrant lifestyle precinct, marked by the opening of the five-star InterContinental Auckland. Just over a quarter-century ago, the area saw limited public access to the Waitemata Harbour. Today, the waterfront's revival stands as a testament to the city's ability to reimagine and repurpose space. The redevelopment, helmed by Eke Panuku Development Auckland, has ensured that the waterfront is no longer just an industrial zone but also a place of interest for locals and tourists alike.

Revitalization Begins with Viaduct Harbour

The waterfront's transformation was initiated with the development of Viaduct Harbour, a mixed-use urban space that played host to the America's Cup challenges in 2000 and 2003. The area has since become a bustling hub, attracting residents, businesses, and tourists to its cutting-edge design and diverse offerings. It set the stage for the waterfront's evolution, proving that a once-industrial area could be transformed into a vibrant and dynamic space.

Wynyard Quarter and the Rise of Britomart

Following Viaduct Harbour's success, Wynyard Quarter was developed, adding to the waterfront's appeal. The area was ready in time for the 2011 Rugby World Cup, further cementing Auckland's waterfront as a destination for sports and entertainment. The eastern part of the waterfront saw the rise of Britomart, a cultural and fashion hub that houses three notable hotels: So Auckland, Movenpick Auckland, and Hotel Britomart.

The InterContinental's Role in the Waterfront's Transformation

The opening of the InterContinental Auckland represents another significant leap in the waterfront's ongoing redevelopment. The hotel, located at One Queen Street, boasts 139 guestrooms and suites, a Middle Eastern inspired restaurant and bar, and a Club InterContinental lounge. Prioritizing local and Iwi artists, the hotel's art collection also reflects a strong Māori cultural influence. Moreover, it offers direct access to the city's main transport terminals, shopping centres, and world-class dining facilities, making it a prime location for business and leisure travellers.

The waterfront's metamorphosis, from an industrial zone to a vibrant lifestyle district, is a testament to Auckland's vision and resilience. The InterContinental Auckland, with its emphasis on design excellence and environmental sustainability, is the latest addition to this transforming landscape, promising to add a new dimension to the city's waterfront.