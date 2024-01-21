Aotearoa's Inaugural Moana Oceania Mākete to Illuminate Pacific Heritage at Base Spaces, Wynyard Quarter on February 3rd

On February 3rd, New Zealand, known as Aotearoa to its indigenous community, will host the first-ever Moana Oceania Mākete. This cultural event, set to take place at Base Spaces in Wynyard Quarter, will celebrate the country's Pacific heritage. Overlooking the scenic waters of Te Waitematā, the event will showcase a vibrant array of Pacific Island food, cultural performances, and traditional crafts, encapsulating the spirit of the diverse Pacific communities that reside in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Connecting Cultures Through Celebration

The Moana Oceania Mākete aims to represent all 16 Pacific islands living in the region, including the Māori culture. Visitors can anticipate a delightful mix of Hawaiian, Kuki Airani (Cook Islands), Fijian, and Samoan culture, among others. The event is not just a celebration, but a testament to the diverse Pacific heritage, with each island's food and cultural elements adding flavour and depth to the occasion.

A Stage for Pacific Performers

Apart from the gastronomic extravaganza, there will be 12 different cultural performances featuring artists such as the Anuanua Performance Art Troupe, Tatau Dance Academy, and Niuean singer-songwriter Mal Lakatani. These performances will not only entertain but also educate attendees about the richness and diversity of Pacific arts and culture.

Uniting Communities Through Collaboration

The event is facilitated by Eke Panuku but organized by the Pacific Island and Māori communities of South Auckland. Community groups like Rep FM and Roots Creative Entrepreneurs are handling the logistics, providing an opportunity for youth development and skill-building. The waterfront location of the event is symbolic, representing the ocean's role in connecting the different cultures, further emphasizing the unity and cooperative spirit of the communities.