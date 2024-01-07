Impromptu Water Fountain Erupts in Whanganui Amidst Infrastructure Upgrade

Over the weekend, in the city of Whanganui, New Zealand, an unexpected spectacle captivated locals and photographers alike. An impromptu water fountain burst forth from the intersection of Smithfield Road and Jackson Street, reaching astonishing heights of approximately 5 meters. This extraordinary event, witnessed by local photographer Neil Beissel, was caused by a water leak.

Swift Response To Water Leak

Upon spotting water bubbling and then spurting out from the road, reaching heights equivalent to a two-story building, an alert bystander promptly reported the incident to the council’s emergency number. Utility workers from Veolia, a leading provider of water management services, arrived on the scene within minutes, managing to control the situation in about 15 minutes. This fast response effectively averted potential damage to nearby properties and ensured the safety of local residents and motorists.

Infrastructure Upgrade Project Underway

The Whanganui District Council has embarked on a significant infrastructure project to replace a century-old stormwater pipeline in the area with a new upgraded system. This project began in March of the previous year, is currently in the construction phase, and is expected to be completed by July. The upgrade, which includes the installation of a large 900mm pipe along Smithfield Rd and London St and a smaller 225mm wastewater main, is part of the council’s broader 30-year infrastructure strategy. This strategy aims to enhance service levels and accommodate growing demands on the network.

Implications for Whanganui

While the Whanganui District Council staff were unavailable for comment, the weekend’s events underscore the importance of the ongoing infrastructure upgrade. The impromptu water fountain, whilst a spectacle, was a stark reminder of the need for modern, efficient systems to replace aging infrastructure. The council’s ongoing efforts to improve service levels and accommodate growth demands will not only ensure the delivery of essential services but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of Whanganui.