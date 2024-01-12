Horowhenua AP&I Show’s Home Industries Section: A Family Legacy and a Growing Tradition

The Home Industries section of the Horowhenua AP&I Show, a tradition deeply engrained in the Kilsby family and the wider community, is set to return in an even grander fashion at the Levin Showgrounds. The event, known for its exhaustive list of competitions – from cooking to crafts, is expecting an unprecedented number of entries this year.

A Legacy Spanning Generations

The Kilsby family’s involvement in the Home Industries section traces back generations. Mary Kilsby, current custodian of this legacy, inherited not only the passion for participation but also precious memorabilia – photos, prize tags, and show catalogues that date back to 1907. The family tradition continues, with each generation – from grandmother to grandchildren – actively partaking in the event.

Stringent Rules and Diverse Competitions

The competition is known for its stringent rules and diverse categories. Participants can showcase their skills in cooking, chocolate making, jam, pickles and preserves creation, needlework, craft, knitting, and crochet. A special section dedicated to photography for teenagers adds another layer to the event’s inclusivity.

The 2024 Royal Show

The 2024 show, distinguished as a Royal Show, anticipates a record-breaking participation with close to 1000 entries. Notable trophies to be won include the Mrs RWB Evans Perpetual Challenge Trophy and the Gladys Kilsby Memorial Trophy. The show is scheduled for the Wellington Anniversary Weekend, with ticket prices ranging from $5 to $40. An annual membership offers attendees additional benefits, making the event accessible to various demographics.