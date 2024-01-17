Historic 1897 Stone Cottage Featured in 'The Power of the Dog' Up for Auction

An iconic 1897 stone cottage that once graced the screen in Jane Campion's award-winning movie 'The Power of the Dog' is scheduled to go under the hammer on February 10. Located on Hills Creek Road, St Bathans, New Zealand, the property is steeped in history and boasts a unique charm.

A Labor of Love

Lesley Anderson, the current owner, rescued the dilapidated property in 2005, seeing potential in the stone walls and quaint setting. Anderson, who lived in nearby Alexandra in the 1970s, has personal ties to the region. She embarked on a restoration project with her family, breathing new life into the stone cottage built by Sarah Turner in 1897. Besides serving as a home, the cottage once functioned as a post office and a service point for stagecoach travelers, further adding to its historical significance.

The Restoration Journey

Despite being unable to complete the renovation due to age and time constraints, Anderson has made substantial improvements to the property. New concrete floors with underfloor insulation, a re-rolled corrugated iron roof, upgraded windows and plumbing for both the bathroom and kitchen have all been added, modernizing the cottage while preserving its historical character.

Properties on Offer

Not only is the cottage itself for sale, but also the neighboring 1950s home and additional land--the combined rateable value of which stands at $731,000. The real estate agent handling the sale, Helen Flintoff, has noted high buyer interest, signaling the uniqueness of the listing. Bidding is expected to start at $250,000, although there's no clear comparison for what the properties might ultimately sell for.

Future Potential

Flintoff emphasizes the tourism potential of these properties, given the area's growing artistic community. The stone cottage's cameo in 'The Power of the Dog' could also serve to heighten its attraction. While the auction's outcome remains uncertain, the story of this 1897 stone cottage and its journey from a run-down property to a partially restored gem is testament to the enduring appeal of historical buildings.