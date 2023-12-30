en English
New Zealand

Heavy Rainfall Renders Auckland Beaches Unsafe: Faecal Bacteria Contamination Highlights Infrastructure Flaws

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
Heavy Rainfall Renders Auckland Beaches Unsafe: Faecal Bacteria Contamination Highlights Infrastructure Flaws

In the wake of heavy rainfall, Auckland’s beaches are a scene of caution rather than recreation. On Saturday, only four beaches in the Tāmaki Makaurau region were deemed safe for swimming, the rest being contaminated by faecal bacteria. The city’s outdated wastewater system failed to handle approximately 60mm of rain, resulting in sewage overflow into the harbor.

Health Risks and Public Awareness

Despite the mercury hitting 27C, making the beach an inviting option for residents seeking relief from the heat, there is a significant health risk associated with swimming in the polluted waters. Beach ranger Marina Diamond has been at the forefront of public education about health risks at Ōrākei’s inner-city beach. The issue of water pollution in Auckland is not new and has been under the political spotlight in the past, with calls for action growing louder.

Government Responsibility and Infrastructure Investment

While the national government has faced criticism for not tackling urban water quality, the current duty minister, Nicola Willis, reiterated that sewerage management falls within the purview of local government. In an attempt to address the issue, Watercare, the local water management entity, is investing $11 billion in infrastructure enhancements to reduce wet weather overflow. However, the project, which is expected to span 20 years, will only address 80 percent of the problem.

Public Health Warnings and Beach Alerts

Public health warnings have been issued for 21 beaches, including popular spots like Mission Bay, Kohimarama, and St Heliers. Long-term high-risk alerts have been issued for areas with consistently poor water quality. The public is urged to check the conditions before heading to swimming spots and refer to Safeswim’s website for the most recent information. Despite the unfortunate situation, safety is paramount, and the public is advised to adhere to the warnings.

New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

