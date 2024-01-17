Heatwave in New Zealand Strands Aquatic Life in Ashley River

The Ashley River in North Canterbury, New Zealand, once a bustling hub for recreational activities and a renowned fishing spot, is now a scene of distress. Due to the extreme summer heat, temperatures exceeding 30C, water levels in the river have plummeted, causing a dire state for the aquatic life residing there. Brown trout, eels, and other fish species find themselves trapped, stranded in isolated pools, their existence threatened by the merciless sun.

Efforts to Salvage the Stranded

Upon noticing the plight of the stranded marine life, local residents Ron Cameron and his son Jo swung into action. They promptly reached out to Fish & Game for help, sparking a collaborative rescue mission. The aim was simple yet crucial - save the entrapped lifeforms by moving them to sections of the river still blessed with a continuous flow and relatively cooler temperatures. Although the endeavor was successful to a certain extent, some parts of the riverbed had dehydrated too rapidly, resulting in the unfortunate demise of some fish and eels.

The Ashley River: A Victim of the Heatwave

Loved for its brown trout fishing, the Ashley River is no stranger to low water levels during the summer. But the recent wave of heat, characterized by a particularly dehydrating aridity, has posed an unprecedented challenge. The Mid Canterbury town of Ashburton bore the brunt, recording the highest temperature in the country at a scorching 32C last week. Such conditions have left the river gasping for a respite, the aquatic life within it struggling for survival.

Hope for Rain and Recovery

As the sun continues to blaze, Fish & Game NZ staff find themselves hoping for rain. A good downpour could replenish the river, reconnecting its water channels, and providing much-needed relief for the fish. Despite the low water levels, the river holds valuable wildlife, as evident from the high-quality fish found in the rescued pools. The river, for now, waits under the relentless sun, the fate of its residents hanging in the balance.