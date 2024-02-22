Heather Sorenson Joins RWNZ Board, Marking a New Chapter Ahead of Centennial Celebrations

When Heather Sorenson stepped into her new role on the Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) board, it wasn't just a position change—it was a testament to the organization's evolving leadership and its journey toward a monumental milestone. Following the resignation of Emma Higgins, Sorenson, a steadfast figure in the rural community, brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience as RWNZ gears up for its centennial celebrations in 2025.

A Seamless Transition in Leadership

Sorenson's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for RWNZ. With Emma Higgins stepping down to focus on personal commitments, the board faced the challenge of filling the void left by a visionary leader. Higgins, praised for her strategic insight and deep understanding of RWNZ's mission, left big shoes to fill. Yet, in Sorenson, the board sees not just a replacement but a beacon of progress and continuity. Her journey with RWNZ, from a young mother newly arrived in a rural community to a regional leader, exemplifies the very essence of the organization's mission: empowering rural women.

Empowering Rural Leadership

Gill Naylor, RWNZ President, underscored the board's decision to appoint Sorenson as a strategic move to bolster leadership within the organization. By choosing a temporary replacement over a by-election, RWNZ aims to offer ample leadership development opportunities and build a robust succession plan. Sorenson's track record as the regional leader for the Top of the North region speaks volumes of her leadership capabilities and her potential to steer RWNZ into its next chapter, especially as it approaches its 100-year milestone in 2025.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2025

The centennial celebration is more than just a marker of longevity; it's a platform to showcase RWNZ's achievements and set the stage for future initiatives. Sorenson's enthusiasm for her new role is palpable, as she looks forward to contributing her skills and experience to an organization that has been a significant part of her life. Her vision for RWNZ aligns with its core mission — to strengthen and empower rural communities, with a keen focus on the role of women in shaping these areas.