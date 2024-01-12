en English
en English
New Zealand

Heat and Power Woes Disrupt Wellington’s Goldilocks Rail Network: What Commuters Need to Know

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Heat and Power Woes Disrupt Wellington’s Goldilocks Rail Network: What Commuters Need to Know

Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, is grappling with a pressing issue that is disrupting its rail network. The city’s rail operator, KiwiRail, has implemented heat restrictions as track temperatures rise to 40 degrees Celsius, causing significant disruptions and widespread commuter frustration. This measure, common in the summer, can persist into the evening hours, affecting the city’s bustling rail traffic.

Heat Restrictions and Their Impact

Wellington, known for its windy climate, typically records only six days per year with air temperatures exceeding 25C. However, rail temperatures can rise significantly higher, particularly under direct sunlight. This heat can affect track alignment, cause expansion, and potentially lead to misalignment. Overhead wires, which power electric trains, are also prone to sagging in high temperatures, leading to further complications.

KiwiRail has installed heat sensors across the network to monitor these changes. The recent power outage on January 10th, causing all services in and out of the capital to be replaced by buses, was attributed to sagging lines due to consecutive warm days. An in-depth investigation into this failure is currently underway.

International Practices and Local Challenges

Heat restrictions are not unique to Wellington. Cities like Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and even countries like the UK have implemented similar measures to combat heat-related rail issues. The UK, for instance, has employed methods like painting rails white to reduce their temperature.

However, Wellington’s rail network faces additional challenges, including a pressing issue of underfunding. The Public Transport Users’ Association is advocating for a new entity to oversee the network and train services. There is an urgent need for government investment in the ageing rail network, with KiwiRail advising a potential reduction in train services and line closures due to lack of funding.

Underfunding and Its Consequences

The impact of underfunding on the reliability of the rail system is evident. KiwiRail is conducting a detailed technical investigation into the cause of the faults, specifically related to overhead lines expanding in the heat, resulting in power outages. The need for investment in the city’s rail infrastructure has never been more acute, and the ongoing disruptions serve as a stark reminder of the pressing issues at hand.

New Zealand Transportation Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

