Hawke's Bay Councils Revolutionize Water Management with Ovarro's Telemetry Tech

In an innovative move to streamline water and wastewater management, Hastings District and Napier City Councils in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay have unified their infrastructure telemetry through Ovarro's cutting-edge Kingfisher CP-35 remote RTUs. This strategic deployment marks a significant step towards enhancing operational efficiency and disaster resilience in the region's water services.

Advertisment

Strategic Upgrade for Enhanced Efficiency

The decision by both councils to adopt Ovarro's Kingfisher CP-35 RTUs came after a thorough evaluation of their existing water management systems. Outdated programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and a mix of aged telemetry units were replaced with Ovarro's modular RTUs, significantly simplifying the maintenance requirements. This upgrade not only streamlines the technological aspects but also reduces the logistical challenge of managing spare parts from multiple vendors, thereby optimizing operational efficiency.

Building Resilience Against Environmental Threats

Advertisment

One of the key features of the Kingfisher CP-35 RTUs is their robust design, which includes water- and shock-proof SD cards in the processors. This innovation ensures critical data protection even in the face of catastrophic failures, such as cyclone damage or flooding. The ability for quick cloning of the RTUs post-disaster is a testament to the resilience built into this system, offering peace of mind to the councils and the communities they serve.

Collaborative Success and Regional Standardization

The successful implementation of the Kingfisher CP-35 RTUs in Hawke's Bay is a result of the collaborative efforts between the councils, Ovarro, and their local distributor CSE-WAF. This partnership has led to a streamlined, standardized telemetry solution that has already been proven effective in Auckland, over 400 km away. The adoption of the Kingfisher technology across different regions of New Zealand not only facilitates easier support and maintenance but also fosters a community of engineers familiar with the system, enhancing the sharing of knowledge and practices across territories.

The initiative by Hastings District and Napier City Councils to upgrade their water and wastewater infrastructure with Ovarro's Kingfisher CP-35 RTUs exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to utility management. This project not only achieves immediate operational efficiencies but also paves the way for a more resilient and interconnected water management system across New Zealand. As other regions observe Hawke's Bay's success, it may inspire similar upgrades nationwide, showcasing the benefits of embracing technology to safeguard and optimize essential services.