Hastings War Memorial Library: A Seismic Risk but Not A Closed Chapter

Located in the heart of Hastings District, the Hastings War Memorial Library, a beacon of knowledge and community for decades, has been identified as a seismic risk. An assessment conducted by WSP for the Hastings District Council reveals that the library, both its original structure erected in 1957 and the extension added in 1992, has a seismic rating of 20 percent of the New Building Standard (NBS). This status puts it in the category of earthquake-prone buildings, those with less than 34 percent of the NBS rating.

A Beacon of Knowledge Under Threat

Despite the low rating, the library is not considered to be in immediate danger during smaller and more frequent earthquakes. The heritage building, which has been a cornerstone of the community since 1959, offering free book borrowing since the 1960s, can continue to serve its patrons while plans for its seismic upgrade are being developed. The council is on a 15-year deadline to bring the building up to code, according to the seismic risk evaluation report prepared by the Kestrel Group.

Staying Open, Staying Safe

Community wellbeing and services group manager Rebekah Dinwoodie affirmed that the decision to keep the library open is based on expert advice. The library staff are well-versed in earthquake drills and evacuation procedures, and the likelihood of a significant earthquake causing structural failure is considered low. Hastings District Council offers alternative library services, including locations in Flaxmere and Havelock North, and an eLibrary for those who prefer a digital experience.

Preserving History Amidst the Risk

The library houses significant elements considered taonga, treasures. One of these is the war mural in the Hall of Memories, painted by artist Peter McIntyre OBE in 1959. The council has taken serious conservation efforts to preserve this important public artwork, a testament to the community’s resilience and its respect for history even as it faces the challenges of the present and future.