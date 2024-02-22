Harmony Beyond Words: The NZSO Commemorates Christchurch with Music's Universal Language

On a crisp evening in March, under the soft glow of stage lights, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) will embark on an ambitious journey of remembrance, healing, and unity. The occasion? The fifth anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks, a tragedy that shook the world to its core. But in this commemoration, words will take a back seat as the NZSO, alongside Moroccan singer Oum El Ghaït Ben Essahraoui, aims to transcend linguistic barriers with their concert series, Beyond Words.

Voices from Around the Globe

Among the diverse lineup, Oum stands out not only for her evocative voice but also for her unique story. With a background in architecture, Oum's foray into music was not a predictable path. Yet, it is through music that she has found a profound way to express her identity and embrace her culture. Oum's journey is a testament to the power of music in navigating the complex terrains of self-love and understanding in a world that often fears the 'other'. Her philosophy? That embracing one's history and culture is essential to overcoming such fears.

A Message of Recovery and Unity

The NZSO's Beyond Words concerts are not just about remembering the victims of the Christchurch attacks but also about offering a message of recovery and unity. Music, in its universality, serves as the perfect medium to convey this message. It transcends the barriers that language often imposes, reaching directly into the hearts of its listeners. Through the collaboration of musicians from different cultures, religions, and continents, the concerts aim to demonstrate the healing power of music and the strength found in diversity.

The Role of Music in Expressing Identity and Embracing Culture

Oum's participation in the Beyond Words series is emblematic of the broader role of music in society. Music is not just entertainment; it is a mirror reflecting the complexities of human identity and culture. For Oum, music is a vehicle for expressing her Moroccan heritage and a means of connecting with others on a deeply personal level. Her presence in the NZSO's concerts underscores the idea that music can be a powerful tool in the fight against xenophobia and intolerance, promoting a message of love and acceptance instead.