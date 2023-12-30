Former NZ Governor-General, Sir Michael Hardie Boys, Passes Away at 92

Sir Michael Hardie Boys, the former Governor-General of New Zealand, has passed away at the age of 92. Born in 1931 in Wellington, Sir Michael served as a High Court and Court of Appeal judge before his appointment as the nation’s vice-regal representative from 1996 to 2001.

Leading New Zealand into the MMP Era

Sir Michael’s tenure as Governor-General marked a significant period in New Zealand’s history. His extensive legal background played an instrumental role in overseeing the nation’s transition into the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) electoral system. He guided the country through the first two elections held under this system, articulating the role of a Governor-General in the new political landscape.

A Knight and Advocate

In 1995, a year before assuming the vice-regal role, Sir Michael was knighted, and later became the first Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Beyond his formal duties, he was known for speaking out on societal concerns. His vocal stance on issues such as inequality, family violence, and child abuse echoed his commitment to the welfare of young people and the community at large.

Legacy and Tributes

Upon retiring from his vice-regal role in April 2001, Sir Michael withdrew from public life. The current Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, and Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, have since paid tribute to his legacy. They highlighted his guidance during a time of constitutional change and his dedication to service. Despite his retirement, Sir Michael continued to support the community through various initiatives, including literacy programs.

In line with his wishes, a state funeral will not be held. Details regarding commemorations will be provided by his family. Sir Michael’s passing marks the end of an era in New Zealand’s legal and political history, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication.