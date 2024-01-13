Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Weds Clarke Gayford in Private Ceremony

New Zealand’s former Prime Minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern, has wed her long-time partner Clarke Gayford in a private ceremony in Hawke’s Bay. The event, occurring on Saturday, was attended by a select group of guests numbering between 50 and 75, inclusive of distinguished figures such as former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and High Commissioner to Australia Annette King.

A Long-Awaited Celebration

The couple, who announced their engagement in May 2019, had to defer their wedding due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration was not just a union of two souls but also a significant milestone, as it marked the end of a long period of waiting underpinned by the global health crisis. The event was set up with meticulous attention to detail, with sections devoted to a bar, dining area, and reception tent. Guests were transported to the ceremony site by golf cart, underscoring the exclusivity of the event.

Ensuring a Smooth Ceremony

Despite the private and intimate nature of the event, security was a priority. Local authorities were present to manage a small group of protesters, and there was also a helicopter incident involving a Daily Mail photographer. However, these incidents did not dampen the joy and excitement of the occasion. The venue was equipped with stringent security measures, ensuring the day’s proceedings went smoothly.

A Family Affair

Ardern and Gayford’s wedding was a momentous family event. Their daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, who was born in 2018, was also present at the ceremony. The wedding, therefore, was not only a celebration of Ardern and Gayford’s love but also a testament to their journey as a family. The joyous event served as a beacon of hope and joy in the wake of the prolonged global pandemic.