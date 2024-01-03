en English
New Zealand

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Prepares to Wed Fiancé After Covid-19 Delay

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Prepares to Wed Fiancé After Covid-19 Delay

The highly anticipated wedding of former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern and her fiancé Clarke Gayford, is set to take place this month, following a delay due to the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak in 2022. The couple, who have been engaged since 2019, were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the restrictions on gatherings. However, they are now ready to embark on their next journey together, after facing numerous milestones including coalition talks, a premiership, the birth of their daughter, a global pandemic, a landslide victory, and Ardern’s unexpected resignation.

From Coalition Talks to Wedding Bells

Jacinda Ardern’s relationship with Clarke Gayford, a marine enthusiast and TV presenter, began in 2014 and has been marked by significant events. When Ardern formed a coalition with Winston Peters’ NZ First and became the youngest Prime Minister, it was a testament to her negotiation skills and leadership. Her personal life, however, was on hold, leading her to describe herself as “the least-engaged bride.”

Wedding Amidst a Pandemic

The couple’s initial wedding plans were disrupted by the Omicron outbreak, a variant of the Covid-19 virus, in January 2022. Despite the challenges, Ardern and Gayford remained resilient and refused to delay their vows indefinitely. Ardern, in her resignation speech last year, expressed her desire to marry Gayford, indicating that the couple’s determination has not waned despite the extraordinary circumstances.

Star-Studded Venue and Entertainment

The wedding is rumored to be held at the luxury rural estate of Nick’s Head Station, owned by US hedge fund billionaire John Griffin and his wife Amy. Adding a touch of star power, Grammy Award-winner Lorde may be the entertainment for the event. As the couple finally prepares to say ‘I do,’ their story serves as a reminder that love perseveres, even in the face of global adversity.

New Zealand Society
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

