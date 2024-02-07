Foodstuffs North Island Pilots Facial Recognition to Counter Retail Crime

Foodstuffs North Island, a top-tier retail chain in New Zealand, embarks on an unprecedented journey by piloting facial recognition technology (FRT) in a bid to curb retail crime. The trial, encompassing 25 stores for the next half-year, is a direct response to the Privacy Commissioner's call for proof that FRT serves as a justified tool against a surging tide of retail crime. The recent months have witnessed a worrying 52% hike in trespass violations, sparking the urgency for this innovative action.

Advertisment

FRT: A New Line of Defense

The FRT system in question will generate biometric outlines of customers, cross-checking them against a watchlist of individuals known for their detrimental behavior. Chris Quin, the CEO of Foodstuffs North Island, underscored the grave safety issues confronting both employees and patrons. Quin believes that this powerful piece of technology could act as deterrent, keeping recidivist offenders from stepping foot in the stores.

It is important to note that all captured images will be instantly eliminated, except in instances where the subject has engaged in criminal activity or exhibited aggressive conduct.

Advertisment

Privacy Concerns and Misidentification Risks

While this approach is being touted as a potential game-changer, it is not without its share of challenges. Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster is keeping a close watch on the trial due to potential privacy issues and the hazard of misidentification. There is particular concern for Māori, Pasifika, Indian, and Asian shoppers, given the software's lack of training on the diverse New Zealand population.

Webster also drew attention to the unproven nature of FRT in a supermarket environment and the risks associated with the franchise-based structure of Foodstuffs North Island. Unmatched images will be promptly discarded, while matched ones could result in the individual being banned, removed, or facing police interaction.

Looking Ahead

Foodstuffs previously suspended its existing FRT pending the trial's outcome. It is a pioneering move that could set a precedent for other retailers in the country and beyond. The trial's success will be gauged on its ability to decrease crime without impinging on privacy.