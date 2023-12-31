Flight Disruptions at Wellington Airport Due to Strong Winds

In a major disruption to air travel, Wellington Airport was significantly impacted by strong winds, leading to the cancellation of around 30 domestic jet services. The last cancellation was reported at approximately 2:30 pm. Despite the challenging conditions, international flights from Fiji and the Gold Coast managed to land later in the day.

MetService Reports Severe Winds

MetService reported wind gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour in Wellington city, and higher speeds were recorded at Mt Kaukau. In response to this, the airport advised passengers to stay updated with their airlines regarding the status of their flights. Meanwhile, the airport’s teams worked tirelessly to manage the challenging situation.

Strong Wind Warnings Issued

Strong wind warnings were issued not just for Wellington, but also for other regions such as the Marlborough Sounds, Wairarapa, and parts of Canterbury. Gale-force northwesterlies were forecasted, demonstrating the potential severity of the winds.

Unsettled Weather Conditions May Impact New Year Celebrations

Due to the unsettled weather conditions, New Year celebrations in some parts of the country may be affected. A band of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms were predicted for the evening. Furthermore, most of Auckland’s beaches have received ‘do not swim’ warnings or are considered high risk due to sewage overflows. The Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne is expected to kick off under wet conditions, adding to the challenges faced by event organizers and attendees alike.