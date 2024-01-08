Fisherman Encounters Great White Shark Amid Surge in Sightings in New Zealand

A tranquil morning near Hen Island transformed into a surreal encounter for fisherman Warwick Catchpole as a 14-foot juvenile great white shark circled his boat for over an hour. The shark displayed a calm demeanor, nibbling on the boat’s motor and burley pot, without showing any aggression towards Catchpole or his companion, or the snapper they were catching.

Caught in the Act

Catchpole captured the encounter on video, a scene that has since captivated the online world. The shark’s non-aggressive behavior struck Catchpole as awe-inspiring, adding an unexpected layer of serenity to their fishing expedition. The video reveals the shark’s numerous scars, suggesting it has had past ordeals, possibly with a net. Clinton Duffy, a marine technical advisor for the Department of Conservation, confirmed the shark’s species and observed behavior typical of great whites, such as scavenging.

A Surge in Shark Sightings

The encounter is part of an unprecedented surge in shark sightings reported by Surf Life Saving New Zealand. Over 40 such incidents have been reported within a fortnight in two regions. Marine scientist Riley Elliott attributes this increase to the El Nino weather system, which brings warmer, fish-rich waters closer to shore, leading to heightened shark activity. The rise in beachgoers also plays a role in the increased sightings, with more eyes on the water.

Shark Encounters Amid Attacks

The surge in shark sightings coincides with reports of shark attacks. A recent case involved a 21-year-old woman in Southland, who is currently recovering from a shark attack that occurred last December. As beachgoers and fishermen like Catchpole continue to report encounters, the balance between fascination and caution is of utmost importance.