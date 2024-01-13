en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fire

Firefighters Battle Hotspots in Titahi Bay as Wildfires Continue to Threaten Whitireia Park

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Firefighters Battle Hotspots in Titahi Bay as Wildfires Continue to Threaten Whitireia Park

Firefighters in Titahi Bay, Porirua, are tirelessly fighting a bushfire in Whitireia Park that has already ravaged at least 10 hectares of land. The bushfire that started late on Thursday night has shrouded the Wellington suburbs in smoke. The fire crews had to grapple with flare-ups on Friday afternoon, leading to the deployment of a helicopter armed with a monsoon bucket. An overnight drone team was assigned to keep an eye on hotspots.

Efforts to Control the Blaze

In the early hours of Saturday, two ground crews were equipped with thermal imaging drones to target these hotspots. The high winds anticipated throughout the day pose additional challenges to firefighting operations. The containment efforts have received essential local support from the rūnanga Ngāti Toa and the community, as well as the Titahi Bay Golf Club. Firefighters have successfully managed to quell fears of the blaze posing a threat to nearby homes, despite residents recalling a similar fire from over a decade ago.

Warnings from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ)

FENZ has issued a public advisory against lighting fires over the coming weekend due to increased risk, particularly in the South Island where temperatures are expected to surge past 30C in certain regions. Wildfire specialist Paul Shaw and MetService meteorologist John Law have both underscored the perils of the dry conditions and escalating temperatures, advocating for caution to avert new fires. Shaw has specifically flagged areas of concern, including the Mackenzie Country and central Otago, whereas Law notes temperature spikes up to 33C in places like Hawke’s Bay.

Preparations for Potential Fires

An incident management team has been established in mid-south Canterbury in anticipation of possible fires. Climate scientists are issuing warnings that 2024 could surpass the heat record set by 2023. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has suggested that there is a strong likelihood that 2024 will be ranked among the five warmest years on record.

0
Fire New Zealand Safety Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fire

See more
38 seconds ago
Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured
In an unfortunate turn of events, a man and his pet dog lost their lives in a tragic fire incident that occurred in Punjab. The fire, which was suspected to have been ignited due to a short circuit, erupted on a Friday night when the family was in the throes of sleep. Tragedy Strikes Unawares
Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured
Devastating Fire in Taman Victoria, Sabah: 40 Residents Left Homeless
4 hours ago
Devastating Fire in Taman Victoria, Sabah: 40 Residents Left Homeless
Significant Fire Engulfs Electronics Warehouse in Puzhal: An Investigation Underway
4 hours ago
Significant Fire Engulfs Electronics Warehouse in Puzhal: An Investigation Underway
Child Rescued from House Fire in East Belfast
2 mins ago
Child Rescued from House Fire in East Belfast
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
8 mins ago
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
Major Fire Engulfs Under-Construction High-Rise in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported
46 mins ago
Major Fire Engulfs Under-Construction High-Rise in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
4 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
5 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
5 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
5 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
5 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
6 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
7 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
8 mins
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
28 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app