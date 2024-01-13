Firefighters Battle Hotspots in Titahi Bay as Wildfires Continue to Threaten Whitireia Park

Firefighters in Titahi Bay, Porirua, are tirelessly fighting a bushfire in Whitireia Park that has already ravaged at least 10 hectares of land. The bushfire that started late on Thursday night has shrouded the Wellington suburbs in smoke. The fire crews had to grapple with flare-ups on Friday afternoon, leading to the deployment of a helicopter armed with a monsoon bucket. An overnight drone team was assigned to keep an eye on hotspots.

Efforts to Control the Blaze

In the early hours of Saturday, two ground crews were equipped with thermal imaging drones to target these hotspots. The high winds anticipated throughout the day pose additional challenges to firefighting operations. The containment efforts have received essential local support from the rūnanga Ngāti Toa and the community, as well as the Titahi Bay Golf Club. Firefighters have successfully managed to quell fears of the blaze posing a threat to nearby homes, despite residents recalling a similar fire from over a decade ago.

Warnings from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ)

FENZ has issued a public advisory against lighting fires over the coming weekend due to increased risk, particularly in the South Island where temperatures are expected to surge past 30C in certain regions. Wildfire specialist Paul Shaw and MetService meteorologist John Law have both underscored the perils of the dry conditions and escalating temperatures, advocating for caution to avert new fires. Shaw has specifically flagged areas of concern, including the Mackenzie Country and central Otago, whereas Law notes temperature spikes up to 33C in places like Hawke’s Bay.

Preparations for Potential Fires

An incident management team has been established in mid-south Canterbury in anticipation of possible fires. Climate scientists are issuing warnings that 2024 could surpass the heat record set by 2023. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has suggested that there is a strong likelihood that 2024 will be ranked among the five warmest years on record.