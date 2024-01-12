en English
Disaster

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire

Firefighters across Kirwee, a township west of Christchurch, have been tirelessly battling a six-hectare vegetation fire along the railway line. The blaze, which began its destructive course on Thursday morning, is precariously situated near the southern banks of the Waimakariri River. With the severity of the situation at hand, Fire and Emergency crews have been promptly deployed to the location to manage and monitor the fire.

Firefighters at work: Containing the Threat

Despite the daunting size of the fire, a spokesperson from the emergency response team has offered some reassurance to the residents of the rural Selwyn township. The fire, it is stated, does not pose any immediate threat to nearby buildings or homes. In addition to the fire in Kirwee, firefighters are also battling multiple scrub fires raging across Canterbury. These fires were posing a significant threat to homes in the area, but the relentless efforts of the firefighters have resulted in their containment.

Additional Incidents: Titahi Bay and an Unexpected Hero

In a separate incident, a 10-hectare blaze in Titahi Bay has been successfully contained. However, residents of the area have been issued smoke warnings as efforts to extinguish remaining hotspots continue. The span of the firefighting efforts is not limited to vegetation fires. In a rather unusual incident, a cocker spaniel’s search for snacks could have spiraled into a dangerous situation if not for the presence of smoke alarms in the house.

Preventive Measures: A Call for Increased Vigilance

As these incidents unfold, a district councillor has emphasized the need for increased care, especially in the prevention of grass fires along the rail corridor during the summer season. The east of the South Island is currently at an extreme risk of fires, with fire restrictions or total fire bans firmly in place. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has even set up an incident management team in mid-Canterbury to be ready to battle any potential blaze that may erupt.

Disaster
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

