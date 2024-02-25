Farewell to a Hero: Northland's WWII Veteran Bill Guest Passes Away at 101

In a small hospital room in Rāwene, where the journey of Bill Guest began, it also came to a poignant end. One week after celebrating his 101st birthday, Northland's cherished World War II veteran, Bill Guest, closed his eyes for the last time. Surrounded by family at the very hospital of his birth, Guest's passing marks the end of an era for the North Hokianga community—a community that he served, not only on the battlefields of Egypt and Italy but also through his unwavering commitment to the land and people he loved.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Born in 1923, Guest's early years on the family farm in Motukauri were a prelude to the extraordinary life he would lead. When duty called, he left the rolling hills of North Hokianga for the harsh deserts of Egypt and the rugged landscapes of Italy. Despite the horrors of war, Guest's indomitable spirit shone through. His acts of bravery, including a remarkable episode where he earned the nickname 'One Man Airforce' for protecting a bomber squadron against German planes, have been well-documented in war history archives. Yet, it was his return to Northland that truly defined his legacy.

More Than a Soldier

Bill Guest's story is not just one of a soldier's valor but of a life steeped in community spirit. His return to Hokianga was marked by a profound commitment to the well-being of its people. Guest's great admiration and excellent relationships with the residents of Hokianga were well-known. He was a familiar face, a friend, and a mentor to many, always ready to lend a hand or share a story. His life was a tapestry woven with the threads of courage, compassion, and community service—values that he lived by until his final days.

A Legacy That Endures

Bill Guest's passing is a poignant reminder of the rapidly diminishing number of World War II veterans. Each loss is a fading echo of a past that shaped our present. Yet, through stories like Guest's, the legacy of those who fought and served lives on. Guest leaves behind not only a family—five children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren—but also a community that will remember him for generations to come.