Far North District Council Adopts Traditional Māori Name in a Gesture of Solidarity

In a move emblematic of unity and solidarity, New Zealand's Far North District Council has amended its te reo Māori title to more precisely echo the traditional Māori designation for the region. Originally bearing the name Te Kaunihera o Tai Tokerau ki te Raki post the 1989 local government amalgamations, the council's Māori moniker has been revised to Te Kaunihera o Te Hiku o Te Ika, translating to "the tail of the fish".

Rebranding in Honor of Indigenous Traditions

Mayor Moko Tepania accentuated that the former name did not correspond to the one Māori traditionally employed for the district. This modification is perceived as a stride towards honoring the indigenous name. Tepania also underscored the council's dedication to advocating for te reo Māori, indicating that their district houses the highest proportion of te reo speakers per capita in the nation. He further reminded that the council had embraced a te reo Māori policy the previous year.

The Unaltered Legal Name and Logo Update

Notably, the council's legal name, Far North District Council, will persist unaltered. The rebranding process includes revamping the council's logo, a task that will first be digitally executed on the council website and emails. The impact on physical assets like signs and stationery will be seen only when they are up for natural replacement.

A Symbolic Gesture Coinciding with Waitangi Day

This update arrives as a symbolic gesture aligning with the Waitangi Day commemorations. Mayor Tepania assured that apart from the staff time needed for the logo modifications, there would be no financial burden on the ratepayers.