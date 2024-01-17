Family of Late Volunteer Helps Fire-Stricken Northland Family Begin Again

In a heartwarming act of kindness, the family of the late Eric Bettridge, a 92-year-old great-great grandfather and tireless volunteer, donated his entire house-lot of quality furniture, appliances, and kitchenware to a Northland family who lost everything in a fire. The tragic blaze at Poroti not only devastated the belongings of Toni Wickman and her two children but also took the life of their pet rabbit. The family was preparing to relocate when the disaster struck.

Advertisment

A Life Dedicated to Serving Others

Eric Bettridge, who passed away on January 10 following a brief illness, was a respected member of the Marsden Lions Club. His life was marked by a deep commitment to community service, earning him several accolades, including the Child Cancer Distinguished Service Award and a Local Hero title in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

A Community Rallies in Support

Advertisment

Following the fire, the community rallied around Wickman, who herself is a pillar of the community, serving on the Kokopu School board and organizing local activities. A Givealittle page set up to support the family has already received over $5000 in donations. The generous donation from Bettridge's family comes as a much-needed relief, providing the family with essential items to rebuild their lives.

Carrying on Bettridge's Legacy

According to Tess Bettridge, Eric's daughter-in-law, the donation to the Wickman family is in keeping with the spirit of her late father-in-law. Known for his dedication to helping others, this act of kindness would have aligned with his wishes and serves as a fitting tribute to a man who spent his life serving others.