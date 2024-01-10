en English
New Zealand

Family Home in New Zealand Destroyed by Fire Started by Pet Dog

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Family Home in New Zealand Destroyed by Fire Started by Pet Dog

On an otherwise ordinary Tuesday in Mataura, New Zealand, a family experienced a harrowing ordeal as their home was engulfed by a devastating fire. The cause was none other than their 6-year-old springer spaniel, Ollie, who inadvertently turned on a stove element while scavenging for food. Tragically, a pot of oil on the stove ignited, and the fire rapidly spread after reaching the rangehood filters.

Close Escape Amidst Fiery Chaos

Raelene Burr, who was at the time in a greenhouse at the back of the property, was alerted to the blaze by her husband’s frantic shouts and the cacophony of dogs barking. Her husband managed a narrow escape from the rapidly spreading flames, which quickly consumed their dwelling. In the heart-wrenching incident, three puppies were unable to make it out and perished in the fire.

Ollie’s Infamous Antics

This wasn’t the first time Ollie had been caught in the act of stealing food from the kitchen counters. Unfortunately, this time his antics led to disastrous consequences. The incident serves as a stark reminder that even the most innocent and mundane activities can sometimes lead to unforeseen and catastrophic events.

The Critical Role of Smoke Alarms

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) specialist fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca underscored the critical role that smoke alarms played in this incident. Had it not been for the timely alert, the outcome could have been far worse. This was the first instance in his career where a dog caused a fire, contradicting the usual narrative of dogs alerting owners to existing fires. The fire service reiterated the paramount importance of having operational smoke alarms and a foolproof three-step escape plan in every home.

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident, and nearby residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke. The family’s once cherished home now stands as a grim reminder of the capricious nature of life and the devastating potential of a seemingly harmless act.

New Zealand Safety
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

