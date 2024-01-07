en English
Aviation

Ex-MP Maggie Barry Involved in Flight Incident, Denies Abusive Behaviour

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Ex-MP Maggie Barry Involved in Flight Incident, Denies Abusive Behaviour

In a recent incident on an Air New Zealand flight, former Member of Parliament (MP) and broadcaster, Maggie Barry, was involved in a disputed situation that led to a significant delay. The airline has labeled the incident as involving ‘abusive’ behaviour towards the cabin crew. However, Barry has referred to it as a ‘minor misunderstanding’, denying any abusive behaviour.

Incident Details

The incident, which resulted in a 40-minute delay, occurred on a flight from Queenstown to Auckland. The root cause of the situation was reportedly a mobile phone owned by Barry, which was mistaken for a bag that needed to be stowed away. Barry, who stepped down from Parliament in 2020, denied any abusive behaviour and claimed that she had minimal interaction with other passengers on the flight.

Police Intervention and Aftermath

Police did attend the scene of the incident but found no further action was required. Despite the initial delay, the flight’s arrival in Auckland was further delayed due to weather conditions. Air New Zealand is now offering support to the affected cabin crew member and is expecting a formal incident report to be filed within the next 14 days as mandated by civil aviation rules.

Barry’s Response

Barry has maintained a strong stance on the incident, insisting it was a minor misunderstanding and not an act of defiance or abuse. She expressed her respect for the work of flight crews and assured that she has always complied with instructions. It remains to be seen how the incident will unfold as the airline completes its formal report and any potential subsequent investigations.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

