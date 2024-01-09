End of an Era: Historic Mystery House at Amberley Beach Demolished

For nearly four decades, a peculiar structure stood amidst the tranquil scenery of Amberley Beach in North Canterbury, New Zealand. Its unkempt facade and unique design, a testament to its rich and storied history, was a familiar sight for locals and tourists alike. However, this dilapidated house, known as the Mystery House, met an abrupt end as it was recently demolished, shortly after a news article about it was published.

A House Like No Other

Built in 1986 by an American couple, the Mystery House quickly became a local landmark due to its distinctive appearance and state of disrepair. Its untreated timber and unusual design, with features such as a cave-like bedroom and unsafe balconies, made it a subject of intrigue and fascination. The house bore witness to countless sunsets and coastal views, serving as a haven for a group of surfers in the 1990s who reveled in its proximity to the ocean.

Decades of Deterioration

Over the years, the house changed hands several times, with each owner adding to its rich tapestry of history. Council records indicate sales from 1986 through to 2010. The latest records show it was owned by Paul Ewen Callaghan and Sandra Gaye Walding. Despite the house’s historic charm, it was marred by a series of issues, including an internal fire under one of the subsequent owners and repeated flooding problems.

A Difficult Goodbye

As the house fell into disrepair, it became increasingly difficult to sell. Banks would not grant mortgages due to its non-compliant features, as highlighted by a local real estate agent. The final chapter in the house’s history was written with its demolition, bringing an end to its reign as a unique fixture in the Amberley Beach landscape. The demolition of the Mystery House not only alters the physical landscape but also marks the end of an era, as locals bid farewell to a structure that was as much a part of their community as the people themselves.