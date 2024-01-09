en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

End of an Era: Historic Mystery House at Amberley Beach Demolished

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
End of an Era: Historic Mystery House at Amberley Beach Demolished

For nearly four decades, a peculiar structure stood amidst the tranquil scenery of Amberley Beach in North Canterbury, New Zealand. Its unkempt facade and unique design, a testament to its rich and storied history, was a familiar sight for locals and tourists alike. However, this dilapidated house, known as the Mystery House, met an abrupt end as it was recently demolished, shortly after a news article about it was published.

A House Like No Other

Built in 1986 by an American couple, the Mystery House quickly became a local landmark due to its distinctive appearance and state of disrepair. Its untreated timber and unusual design, with features such as a cave-like bedroom and unsafe balconies, made it a subject of intrigue and fascination. The house bore witness to countless sunsets and coastal views, serving as a haven for a group of surfers in the 1990s who reveled in its proximity to the ocean.

Decades of Deterioration

Over the years, the house changed hands several times, with each owner adding to its rich tapestry of history. Council records indicate sales from 1986 through to 2010. The latest records show it was owned by Paul Ewen Callaghan and Sandra Gaye Walding. Despite the house’s historic charm, it was marred by a series of issues, including an internal fire under one of the subsequent owners and repeated flooding problems.

A Difficult Goodbye

As the house fell into disrepair, it became increasingly difficult to sell. Banks would not grant mortgages due to its non-compliant features, as highlighted by a local real estate agent. The final chapter in the house’s history was written with its demolition, bringing an end to its reign as a unique fixture in the Amberley Beach landscape. The demolition of the Mystery House not only alters the physical landscape but also marks the end of an era, as locals bid farewell to a structure that was as much a part of their community as the people themselves.

0
History New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
53 mins ago
Centenary Stones Unveiled in Northern Ireland Amid Controversy
In an initiative that intertwines history, culture, and politics, the council of Northern Ireland has inaugurated fifteen stones to commemorate the Centenary of Northern Ireland, a historical event that was celebrated in 2021. The unveiling of these stones is part of the council’s programme christened ‘Our People, Our Place Our Story’, a series of events
Centenary Stones Unveiled in Northern Ireland Amid Controversy
Historic Lord Hill Statue in Shrewsbury to Undergo Inspection Amid Safety Concerns
5 hours ago
Historic Lord Hill Statue in Shrewsbury to Undergo Inspection Amid Safety Concerns
Commemorating Halide Edip Adivar: A Legacy of Patriotism and Literature
6 hours ago
Commemorating Halide Edip Adivar: A Legacy of Patriotism and Literature
Champaign's Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening
58 mins ago
Champaign's Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening
Medieval Wall Paintings Discovered at Cambridge's Christ's College
3 hours ago
Medieval Wall Paintings Discovered at Cambridge's Christ's College
Ancient Viking-Style Graffiti At Risk: Call for Preservation on Scotland's Luing Island
5 hours ago
Ancient Viking-Style Graffiti At Risk: Call for Preservation on Scotland's Luing Island
Latest Headlines
World News
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
1 min
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
1 min
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
2 mins
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
3 mins
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
3 mins
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
3 mins
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
3 mins
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
4 mins
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
4 mins
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
8 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
39 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app