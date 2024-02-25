Encountering Aotearoa: A Journey of Identity and Landscape Through Art at Christchurch Gallery

In the heart of Christchurch, within the walls of the esteemed Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, a new exhibition titled 'Encountering Aotearoa' unfolds, inviting visitors on a compelling journey through the coastal landscapes of Aotearoa New Zealand. This exhibition, a vibrant testament to the mingling of Pacific, Māori, and Pākēha histories and cultures, draws its inspiration from a two-week expedition that allowed artists Cora-Allan, Emily Parr, and Kelly Lafaiki to deeply engage with the country's rich cultural tapestry and stunning natural environments.

A Voyage of Discovery and Creation

The centrepiece of 'Encountering Aotearoa' is the collection of mixed-media artworks by Cora-Allan, a testament to her profound connection with the indigenous perspectives of Aotearoa's past and present. Through her innovative use of hiapo, a traditional Niuean barkcloth, and cyanotype photography, Cora-Allan crafts pieces that are not merely visual artefacts but narratives woven from the very essence of the land. The exhibition showcases her paintings on hiapo, adorned with botanical motifs and landscapes that speak volumes of the stories embedded in Te Tiriti o Waitangi, utilizing materials and pigments sourced directly from the Aotearoa landscape.

Collaborative Perspectives

Complementing Cora-Allan's work, Emily Parr and Kelly Lafaiki contribute their unique artistic voices to the narrative of the exhibition. Parr's two moving-image works delve into the expedition from a familial perspective, offering a dynamic counterpoint to the static beauty of the hiapo paintings. Meanwhile, Lafaiki's travel journal, filled with Polaroid pictures, offers a personal and intimate glimpse into the journey, adding layers of immediacy and authenticity to the collective exploration of identity and connection to place. These contributions enrich the exhibition, creating a multifaceted dialogue between the artists and the landscapes they encountered.

A Celebration of Identity and Place

Running from April 13 to August 25, 'Encountering Aotearoa' is more than an exhibition; it's an invitation to audiences to immerse themselves in a celebration of identity, culture, and the profound connections we share with the places we inhabit. The exhibition stands as a tribute to the power of art to bridge histories and cultures, offering a space for reflection, understanding, and appreciation of Aotearoa's diverse cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes. Through the works of Cora-Allan, Parr, and Lafaiki, visitors are encouraged to contemplate their own relationships with the land and the narratives that shape our collective identity.