Emily Walker and Myfanwy Alexander Launch Ag in Conversation Podcast: Bridging Rural and Urban Perspectives on Agriculture

Emily Walker, a civil structural engineer turned agricultural consultant, has partnered with Myfanwy Alexander, winner of the Otago Daily Times Rural Life 2023 Year of the Farmer, to create "Ag in Conversation," a new podcast that aims to delve into pressing agricultural issues. This innovative venture seeks to foster a deeper understanding between rural and urban communities regarding the complexities and opportunities within New Zealand's agricultural sector. By sharing insights and stories, Walker and Alexander are set on making the agriculture conversation more accessible and engaging to a broader audience.

From Engineering to Agriculture: Emily Walker's Journey

Transitioning from a background in civil structural engineering to the heart of New Zealand's agricultural scene, Emily Walker's path has been anything but conventional. After moving to Tarras and marrying a farmer, Walker found herself increasingly drawn to the agricultural world, a shift that led her to pursue the Kellogg rural leadership programme. Her research focused on evidence-based decision-making in small agri-businesses, advocating for strategies that consider environmental, social, cultural, and economic impacts. This experience laid the groundwork for her consultancy business, aimed at supporting farmers and rural organizations with strategic planning and investment management.

Ag in Conversation: Bridging the Gap

Walker and Alexander's podcast, "Ag in Conversation," emerged from a shared recognition of the need for a platform that could articulate the challenges and innovations within agriculture to both rural and urban listeners. Unlike traditional interview-style podcasts, their series aims to engage in a candid dialogue about the "hotter topics" in agriculture, from sustainability and climate change to technology and market forces. By bringing these discussions to the fore, they hope to encourage a more nuanced understanding of the sector's role in New Zealand's economy and society.

Sustainable Agriculture: A Keystone Industry

The importance of sustainable farming practices is increasingly acknowledged within New Zealand, a sentiment echoed by DairyNZ's initiatives. Walker and Alexander's efforts align with the broader industry's push towards sustainability, emphasizing the need for innovation and evidence-based strategies to navigate the challenges posed by climate change, water quality, and biodiversity. Their podcast not only highlights these issues but also showcases the dynamic and fast-paced nature of agricultural work, underscoring the sector's critical role in everyday life.

As "Ag in Conversation" gains momentum, Walker and Alexander are optimistic about its potential to foster greater dialogue and understanding between the agricultural community and the wider public. Their journey reflects a broader trend of professionals from diverse backgrounds contributing to the evolution of New Zealand's agricultural sector, advocating for a future that is both sustainable and informed by a rich tapestry of perspectives.