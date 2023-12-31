en English
New Zealand

Embrace the Kiwi Spirit: New Zealand’s Vibrant January Events

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:27 pm EST
Embrace the Kiwi Spirit: New Zealand’s Vibrant January Events

January in New Zealand promises a vibrant array of events, captivating both locals and tourists alike. From the Kiwiburn festival, the nation’s answer to the iconic Burning Man, to the gin-fueled pleasures of Gindulgence, there’s an event to cater every taste and interest.

Embrace the Burn: Kiwiburn Festival

Set to ignite the Hunterville farm from January 24-29, Kiwiburn revolves around an intriguing theme of ‘decadance’. The festival adheres to a philosophy grounded in 10 principles, among which are ‘radical inclusion’ and ‘decommodification’. Participants can lose themselves in a drum circle, explore the Rave Cave, or witness the mesmerizing sight of an effigy in flames.

Gindulgence: A Toast to Gin

For the gin enthusiasts, Gindulgence unfurls a two-day extravaganza at Wellington’s Frank Kitts Park from January 20-21. With 27 distillers showcasing their finest gins paired with local food, such as tacos and sushi burritos, it’s an event that promises to tantalize the palate.

Kite Day: Skyward Celebrations

Christchurch’s Kite Day draws thousands to New Brighton beach, transforming the sky into a riot of colors. Along with the thrill of kite flying, attendees can engage in sandcastle building, enjoy live music, or indulge in ice cream from Mr Whippy, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Keltic Fair: A Family Affair

The Keltic Fair, taking place on January 2 at Coromandel Area School, is a popular event that features over 300 stalls, children’s rides, and live entertainment. It’s a day of community engagement and fun that transcends generations.

Hokitika Driftwood and Sand Festival: Art by the Beach

Lastly, the Hokitika Driftwood and Sand Festival morphs Hokitika Beach into an open-air sculpture gallery from January 24-28. Artists use driftwood and beach-found items to create stunning works of art, judged by Lyttleton artist Mark Whyte. With various prizes up for grabs, the most coveted among them is the public choice award.

New Zealand Travel & Tourism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

