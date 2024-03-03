Elisapeta Heta: Pioneering Māori Architectural Graduate Featured in Global Top Women Architects Book

Auckland-based architectural graduate Elisapeta Heta has made headlines by being the only professional from Aotearoa to be featured in the groundbreaking book, '100 Women: Architects in Practice.' This accolade spotlights her significant contributions to incorporating Māori principles into modern architectural design, alongside her recognition as a visionary in the global architecture scene by The Guardian.

Shaping the Future of Architecture with Māori Principles

Elisapeta Heta, a principal and Māori design leader at Jasmax, has been instrumental in founding the Waka Māia team within the firm. This initiative aims to integrate Māori cultural values and principles into architectural practices. Her work, notably on the City Rail Link project, has brought Māori artists and designers to the forefront of creating spaces that reflect indigenous heritage and values. Heta's efforts in promoting Māori perspectives in design have earned her international acclaim and a president's award from Te Kāhui Whaihanga, the New Zealand Institute of Architects, for her outstanding commitment and advocacy.

Recognition and Impact

Heta's inclusion in '100 Women: Architects in Practice' and her feature in The Guardian highlight the growing influence of Māori-led design on a global scale. Her leadership in Waka Māia and her contributions to significant projects like the Te Waihorotiu Station design have showcased how indigenous perspectives can enrich and transform urban spaces. These achievements not only celebrate her individual excellence but also underscore the importance of cultural identity in contemporary architecture.

Continuing the Legacy

As the architectural community increasingly recognizes the value of integrating cultural perspectives into design, Heta's work serves as a beacon for future generations. Her success exemplifies how dedication to cultural principles and collaborative approaches can lead to innovative and meaningful architectural solutions. With a growing number of Māori-led firms and dedicated teams focusing on tikanga Māori design, Heta's influence is poised to shape the future of architecture in Aotearoa and beyond.

Elisapeta Heta's journey from an architectural graduate to a leader in Māori design is a testament to the power of blending tradition with innovation. Her achievements not only highlight the significance of Māori perspectives in architecture but also inspire a broader movement towards inclusivity and cultural respect in the design world. As she continues to advocate for Māori and Pasifika perspectives internationally, Heta's impact on the architectural landscape is undeniable, paving the way for a more inclusive and culturally informed approach to design.