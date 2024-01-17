Effective Water Management Secures Kāpiti Coast's Water Supply Amid Dry Summer

Embracing a water-restriction-free summer, the residents of Kāpiti Coast District in New Zealand are reaping the benefits of effective water management strategies. The region, unlike other parts of Wellington, has managed to evade water shortages, primarily due to strategic investments in water infrastructure and the introduction of water metering in 2014.

Decisive Steps Towards Sustainable Water Supply

Sean Mallon, Infrastructure Services Group Manager of the Kāpiti Coast District Council, underscores the Council's pivotal role in providing safe drinking water to nearly 20,000 connections for both domestic and commercial purposes. These connections are not just numbers; they represent the livelihoods and wellbeing of the Kāpiti Coast community.

Key measures such as the Waikanae River Recharge scheme and persistent investment in maintenance have bolstered the district's capacity to withstand extended dry periods. Nevertheless, despite the present stability, citizens are constantly encouraged to use water judiciously and maintain emergency water reserves.

Future-Proofing the Water Infrastructure

The Council is not resting on its laurels. Several projects are underway to further strengthen the safety and resilience of the water supply network. Among these is the construction of a new reservoir in Ōtaki, an initiative aimed at optimizing water storage and supply capacity. A significant $22 million upgrade of the Waikanae Water Treatment Plant is also in progress to improve earthquake resilience and renew aging equipment.

Renewal and Upgrades: A Constant Endeavor

Additionally, the Council is actively invested in the renewal of aging pipes and augmenting existing bores. These efforts, though perhaps unnoticed by the everyday citizen, are vital in ensuring the sustained availability of clean, safe water. It's a testament to the far-sighted vision of the Council, translating into tangible benefits for the Kāpiti Coast community.